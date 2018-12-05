Speech to Text for "Christmas Prayers with a Cop" helps families in need

2019... tonight -- some area law enforcement officers took a couple hours off to spend time with kids in need while their parents did some stress free christmas shopping ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the target store in jones valley that hosted the group ... demetria ... there were law enforcement officers inside this target wearing elf hats and coloring with more than 30 kids whose families are in need this christmas donny shaw "i've never seen one leave that they didn't have a smile and a warm heart." there were enough christmas cookies and popcorn to go around for all 33 kids while their parent or guardian got in an hour worth of stress-free christmas shopping ... the huntsville madison county fraternal order of police ... way- fm ... limbaugh orthodontics ... inside out ministries ... and target all worked together for this year's "christmas prayers with a cop" ... the families there were nominated based on need ... and each was gifted with a food basket and a gift certificate shaw told me they've been doing this for nearly 15 years now and have helped out more than 300 kids live in hsv ss