Speech to Text for Parent upset she couldn't reach child at school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight -- one huntsville city school parent -- says she couldn't take her child out of school for a doctor's appointment. all because her child couldn't be found during a part of the day known as "tiger time" at grisso high school... waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out why... and how all parents can avoid this from happening to them... tiger time is part of the day where students here at grissom can eat lunch... and have free time to work on anything else they want... but this isn't just at grissom... all high schools in the district have an hour during the day blocked out for students like this... jennifer grandinetti has three kids at grissom... and when she couldn't pull her son out for a doctor appointment... jennifer grandinetti/mom of 3 grissom hs students "it was really frustrating." the school gave her the option of calling her son's cell phone... but he doesn't have one... the district told waay 31 -- parents can also have their kids bring in a note to the office to pre- plan leaving for an appointment like this... which might not have been an easy option for grandinetti... because her son has social anxieties... jennifer grandinetti/mom of 3 grissom hs students "he doesn't like talking to people. he's quite quite shy." her mind keeps going back to... jennifer grandinetti/mom of 3 grissom hs students "what if it had been a family emergency, or any other myriad of reasons that would applicable to pull a kid out and to need to and to have to have your kid out." grandinetti doesn't know if there is a fix to this problem to fit every family... but it's something all families should have a plan for... jennifer grandinetti/mom of 3 grissom hs students "hopefully seeing this they'll at least know that their kids are out of hand for an hour in the middle of the day, because i would hate for them to go in and find out that they weren't able to get a hold of them like i was." the school told her they couldn't use the p-a system to bring him to the office... because it was too loud during tiger time for people to hear it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay