Speech to Text for Teens Sexting Can Be Charged as Sex Offenders For Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

points on their drivers license! a tip from huntsville police led to tonight's waay 31 i-team report. they want to make sure you know if your teen is sending or receiving explicit texts, they could be considered a sex offender for the rest of their life. waay 31's sarah singleterry learned it's happening more than you know. tim gann "it is extremely prevalent. more prevalent than anyone would realize." and it's starting as early as middle school ... kids younger than 18 are taking and sending naked pictures of themselves and sharing them via text or social media.. daphne treece "the actual consent for intercourse is alabama is 16, but the production and dissemination of everything is 17 and under." "even if you do the intercourse, you can't video tape it, take pictures, or anything like that." sarah singleterry "after talking with a deputy district attorney, police, and teenagers i've gotten a pretty good idea of how this usually plays out" picks up phone a guy asks a girl for a picture "send me a pic" text pops up and the girl gives him what he's looking for nude silhouette text pops up but what neither seems to know is nude silhouette + flashing police lights goes full screen on cell phone it's against the law for anyone under 18 to send or receive those kinds of images ... female teen me: did you know sexting is illegal? "no i did not know that" male teen "i actually didn't know sexting was illegal" for privacy, we're not identifying the teens who talked to us but they told me they first heard about sexting when they were 12 and 13 years old ... female teen "i knew this guy. we were in the same rotc thing, or group. i've known him for like three years now. he was just like 'hey i think you're cute.' and i sort of liked him." until things got weird female teen "he was like 'hey do you want to sext?' or something like that, and i was like 'no.' i'm not really comfortable with like doing that stuff because it's weird. butt with he sent me pictures anyway" they were nude pictures... she did not send any back ... and because she didn't ask for or keep the photos ... she's in the clear ... the madison county district attorney's office told me if you keep nude photos on your phone ... the original sender doesn't matter ... tim gann "if you are involved in that kind of behavior at an early age, you are committing a felony and the person that's receiving it is also committing a felony." take a look at these numbers from huntsville police ... this year huntsville police say there are only 18 reported cases of possessing child porn. and nine cases of disseminating it. dt "there's probably a lot that we've never even known about." if you're younger than 18 and take, send, or share a naked picture of yourself or someone else your age ... you are guilty of committing a crime. now let's talk worst case scenario ... if your kid is caught with child porn ... tim gann "you're talking lifetime registration as a sex offender and going to the department of corrections. it doesn't get much more serious than that." gann says his office doesn't want to throw the book at every minor caught with child porn. tg "we're not looking to fill the jail full of people who do this, but we are looking to educate." in hsv ss waay 31 news police and prosecutors warn no picture disappears after a few seconds. no matter what an app claims. investigators can retrieve pictures that are deleted or disappear.