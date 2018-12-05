Speech to Text for Elkmont Man Hit and Killed Checking Mail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... neighbors say changes need to be made to a road in elkmont after an elderly man was hit by car and killed while checking his mail. 87-year-old richard steelman died after crossing the busy road to get his mail. it happened last night on highway 127, near hays mill road, in elkmont. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking to neighbors about the tragic accident.. and what they hope to see done... scottie? i would be at the scene of the accident, but i'm here at the sheriff's office instead, because there isn't much room to stand between the man's mailbox and the road.. which is something many neighbors say they want changed. marcie taylor, neighbor "i know exactly how dangerous this road is. i don't like to check the mail at all." marcie taykor wasn't exactly surprised to hear one of her neighbors was hit by a car and killed while checking his mail. marcie taylor, neighbor "people speed tremendously on this road every day." and other neighbors say they see the problem as well. michelle pierce, neighbor "i told my children, that could be us easily because of how people drive on this road." both michelle pierce and marcie taylor say the speeding and heavy traffic is something they've had to adapt to.. when they go to check their own mail. marcie taylor, neighbor "there used to be different times of the day you knew you could go. now, there's not a good time. sometimes we leave our mail in there for a week." which is why the neighbors want change. marcie taylor, neighbor "somebody needs to do something. it's horrible that somebody has to lose their life for it to get attention." both neighbors say, if mailboxes can't be moved further away from the road, they think delivering to the doors of elderly people would be a good idea. and if changes aren't made... marcie taylor, neighbor "i love this area, but it's got to where it makes you want to move." both neighbors told me they're praying for everyone involved in the tragic accident.. and in the meantime, pierce told me she hopes extra patrols can be placed on their road to hopefully discourage drivers from speeding. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news according to the organization "governors highway safety association" -- crossing the street is getting increasingly more dangerous! the group studies traffic death rates in each state -- and said in 2017 -- the number of walkers and joggers killed went up 11-percent.. more than 26-hundred pedestrians were killed in that year. authorities said distracted driving is one