Speech to Text for Shooting Outside Applebee's

acted inself- defense. alyssa, demetria-- huntsville police told me samuel little fired 8 shots at a man who tried to run him over.. little told me it all started when the suspect started making threats against women who work here. samuel little, victim "they weren't leaving and were instead going to basically wait around. and if his ex-girlfriend didn't go home with him she wasn't going home with anyone that night." that's the conversation samuel little told me he overheard in the applebee's parking lot tuesday night. he says he confronted the man who made the threat-- who police have identified as kameron rice. "please don't threaten. you really don't need to come around no more. they've asked you to leave." little told me that's when he got into a physical fight with rice in the parking lot and rice then started to threaten him. "after our physical altercation he proceeded to get in the car and advised me to wait here. that he would be back with his own fire arms." instead of leaving...little said rice tried to run him over three times damaging his car... "i actually fired the first four shots intentionally missing him and missing the vehicle. "thankfully none of them hit him." police said eight shots were fired in total...none of them hitting rice--- "throughout the entire incident i repeatedly said i'm not trying to kill you out here. don't make me kill you. and he kept coming." he told me he's had his conceal carry permit for 11 years--but never thought he'd be forced to discharge his weapon---but once he did-- he went inside and waited for police to arrive. "laid my pistol down on the bar. emptied my magazine, emptied my clip, and put my license down on the bar." and tonight he's relieved the situation didn't end worse. "we're all lucky that we are still here. this situation could have gone so many different ways. if i had not had the forethought to not fire the kill shot or he hit me a different way both of us could be dead today." huntsville police said rice was charged with assault and was booked in the madison county jail-- we are still waiting for his mugshot tonight. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.