Speech to Text for Community Living With Contaminated Water

right now -- a marshall county community is living with contaminated well water. people who live on bishop mountain don't have any other water source waay 31's brittany collins explains why the fix is a costly one ... and has reaction from homeowners. i reached out to the north marshall utilities...the manager explained to me that it's going to cost 1 point 2 million dollars to bring in healthy running water to bishop mountain. pkg though no homeowners have gotten sick, many had a feeling their water was contaminated... in order to keep their water well health permit, they have to get it tested from the marshall county health department. we have e.colli, coliform in our water and it's not fit to drink. we do wash our clothes and dishes and stuff like that. but some residents have iron in their water ... which turns their clothes orange!many have turned to water filters to help .... at one time it was getting so clogged up with mud, you couldn't even remove the filter from the case. the water was not clean. county leaders explained to me there's no money right now to add a pump station, water line and tank on top of the mountain... so far, they have a 200 thousand dollar grant that's still pending with the appalachian regional commission.but they'd still have to come up with a million dollars. homeowners tell me things only get worse in the summer, when the well runs dry. "if any kind of electricity goes out or we have a storm, when we're without water. unless we go and buy some, or have some on hand...i try to keep water on hand for emergencies." look live i reached out to the marshall county chairman, but he didn't have much to tell me other than the county can't afford to fix this issue. but neighbors tell me they're continuing talk to state and county leaders on this issue...and trying to apply for grants. reporting in marshall co. brittany collins waay 31 news. the marshall county health department says animals and the environment are causing the bacteria.