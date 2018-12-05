Clear

Fight outside of Huntsville Applebee's leads to one arrest

Two people were fighting in the parking lot of an Applebee's on Tuesday night. One man tried to run over the other person and is now charged with assault.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 15:36:25 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 15:36:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Speech to Text for Fight outside of Huntsville Applebee's leads to one arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and has the number "41- 41" in his honor. in huntsville -- a man is facing assault charges after police said he tried to run over someone with his car! officers told us witnesses said it happened in an applebee's parking lot in south huntsville last night... the victim shot at the car in self-defense -- hitting the vehicle. the
Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events