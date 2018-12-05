Clear
Rocket City Classic approaching quickly

Four college teams will take the court at VBC

Posted: Wed Dec 05 12:49:58 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 12:49:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

facing huntingdon on thursday. two weeks away... that's all that seperates us from the rocket city classic. alabama will face liberty and uah will play fort vally state december 18. it will be a chance to watch local teams and some local talent shine... john petty and kira lewis jr will play for the tide... and the chargers boast a handful of players who are from north alabama. charger head coach lenny acuff says, huntsville appreciates its basketball. everyone is going to follow football, but theres a great passion for baskeball as well, and it's good to have a seat at the table, i think we have a lot of fans who bring something to the crowd. december 18 folks, 7 o clock. i'll be emceeing the uah game. can't
