Clear

WAAY 31 Midday for Dec. 5

WAAY 31 Midday for Dec. 5

Posted: Wed Dec 05 10:56:08 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 10:56:08 PST 2018
Posted By: John Wood
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events