Second bus crash lawsuit filed

monday new at ten... there are now six people suing teague v-i-p express and the driver in a deadly mississippi bus crash... one of the people involved has a broken back from the accident... waay 31's kody fisher is digging through this new lawsuit to see whats new... this lawsuit is 18 pages... compared to 8 from the one filed last week... this suit details specific things the defendants would be liable for if they are found to be at fault... according to attorney will league of huntsville... this is an x-ray from one of his clients... but this back fracture is only part of the injuries his four clients have.. will league/attorney of 4 crash victims "anywhere from brain injury, spinal injury, fractured bones, acl's, shoulder surgeries." their suit claims the driver... robin vines... did not have a proper license... but there is a lot they still don't know about the accident that could impact any sort of settlement... will league/attorney of 4 crash victims "if we find out there was a warning they failed to heed and went in the face of that warning that will rise to wantonness, or punitive damages." right now... the mississippi highway patrol still won't release the completed crash report... because it has personal information in it... previously... they told us the bus was -- possibly -- going too fast for the weather conditions... league and his team have the report... but still need more info... will league/attorney of 4 crash victims "we're evaluating it, along with our experts, to determine if our re-constructionist s come up with the same conclusions that the mississippi highway patrol has." it could be a while before this... and other lawsuits go to court... will league/attorney of 4 crash victims "i tell clients its like taking a ticket at an ice cream stand; waiting your turn to get to court, so you don't know when that will be." i called the bus company... teague vip express... and the driver... robine vines... they could not be reached for comment... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news.. the national transportation safety board told waay 31 today they still have not opened an investigation into what happened...