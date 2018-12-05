Speech to Text for Limestone County man killed while checking mail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news tonight out of limestone county... just an hour ago the scene was cleared where an elderly man was killed when he was hit by a car while checking the mail... i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at the limestone county sheriff's office they're the agency that responded but theyve since handed off the investigation thats right demetria the scene is clear now ... and the limestone county coroner confirmed the man got hit by a car when he was checking his mail .... we know the fatal wreck happened at the intersection of hays mill road and hwy 127 in limestone county i went to the scene and got some video ... but i didnt even feel safe standing on the side of the road because there's no shoulder. if you live in a house on this road and youre checking your mail ... you would have to stand in the highway to get to the mailbox the coroner told us the driver is fine and he does plan to release the name of the man hit soon live in limestone county ss waay 31 news