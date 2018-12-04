Speech to Text for Dog Food Recall

new at four... we're learning more this afternoon about a dog food recall ... that can make your pet very sick. the food and drug administration issued the recall for these foods ... because they contain too much vitamin d for dogs. waay 31's brittany collins explains what makes it so dangerous. most of the dog food brands on the recall list are grain-free foods. dog owner don grubbs tells me his dogs are on a grain free diet... so far, neither has gotten sick. we try not to give them table scraps and things like that because sometimes that has too much fat and things in them but they do real well with dry food. pet nutritionist michael kolkmeier with "pet wants" explained to me.... grain free food isn't the connection. it's a vitamin d supplement in the food. but if your dog has too much vitamin d, it could cause extreme sickness. some of the more serious symptoms include vomitting, seizures, muscle tremors and abdominal pain. we've tried switching it up a couple of times, but he has a sensitive stomach and he got a little sick...so we generally try to keep it at the same thing. jacob tillman told me after hearing about this recall--he's going to be careful about his dog's diet. he likes to drink a lot of water, he's bred fora winter mix. here in the summer, we've got to watch him. he gets really dehydrated in the hot sun. look live the nutritionist also said that because vitamin d isn't on the back of the pet food...you have to call the manufacturer to ask how much vitamin d is inside reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. other pet store owners told waay 31it's good to make sure your dog is on a dry and wet food diet for a healthy