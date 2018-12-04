Speech to Text for Decatur Shoe Repair Store Burglary

to run from police. new at four... he's dedicated his life to serving decatur. now, a grinch has made his christmas -- a little less bright. jim blackburn owns the decatur shoe repair store on fourth avenue... that's where someone stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how blackburn plans to move forward. a man who's been running this shoe repair shop in decatur for more than twenty years is going through a tough time after someone stole some of his equipment over the weekend.. but his response to the crime was different from what you might expect. pkg jim blackburn, owner of shoe repair store "i love this job because i love people, and i've always considered myself a public servant." jim blackburn is eighty-two years old and has been repairing and shining shoes for about sixty- eight of those years. so when he found out at least four thousand dollars worth of equipment he uses for his business was stolen... jim blackburn, owner of shoe repair store "it's almost unbelievable, some of the machines they took, how heavy they were. i would say they're professional at what they do." blackburn says this time of year is his busiest with christmas coming up, but he's thankful his customers have been so supportive. jim blackburn, owner of shoe repair store "people understand some stuff will have to be put on hold." i talked with one of those customers who had nothing but good things to say about blackburn.. and says he hopes the equipment will be returned. carl sanford, customer "these guys who stole it, they need to bring it back to him, because he works hard for a living, and he needs his stuff." and while blackburn's business may be affected, he says he forgives those responsible. jim blackburn, owner of shoe repair store "they'll still be in my prayers day and night. i pray to god they'll have a change of attitude. it's not up to me to judge them or to condemn them. it's up to me to forgive them." and he isn't giving up on his business either.. in fact, he says he hopes he's able to continue working until he's one hundred years old. jim blackburn, owner of shoe repair store "i want my customers to know that i'm not going anywhere. i'll still be here. after 68 years, you just don't walk away from something." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news blackburn told waay 31 -- he didn't have any surveillance video of the theft, but he did file a police report. if you saw anything or know who's responsible for the crime, call