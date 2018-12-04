Speech to Text for Huntsville Mayor State of the City Address

new at 4.. growth and the economy.... were two things huntsville mayor, tommy battle focused on during the "state of the city" address today. but, we wanted to know about his plan to improve public safety... after a high number of murders this year. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the south precinct to explain his plan. sydney? dan, demetria-- mayor tommy battle told me huntsville police is tasked with covering 215 square miles of our city...he told me growing the police force and getting more technology are two key things that will keep residents safe. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville, "we have to stay ahead of crime rather than just react to crime." mayor tommy battle said that's what the huntsville police department is working to do. in 20-18 new technology was added to the city including gunshot detectors and surveillance cameras. that technology comes as huntsville has had 26 homicides going into the last month of the year. that's morethan the city had in each of the last two years. nathan gordon, lives in huntsville, "in the past 6 months i have had two friends that have been murdered and it's really heartbreaking." nathan gordon told me he's noticed the spike of crime in recent years . nathan gordon, lives in huntsville, "violence, drug use, car accidents. the world is just getting a lot more dangerous." he said he thinks the growth in huntsville can lead to more problems for the city. nathan gordon, lives in huntsville,"safety is a big issue with all the new people coming in town." and mayor battle told us even though huntsville is projected to become the biggest city in the state--that's not his priority. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville,"i'm not as interested in being the biggest city but the best city." battle said when it comes to safety it means expanding community watch programs and adding patrol officers. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville, 'as we have more people in here we have to add to our police force. and right now recruiting to our police force is a big thing." and gordon told me he think's it's going to take the entire city working together to help stop crime. nathan gordon, lives in huntsville,"i feel like everyone could do a lot more to make sure neighborhoods were safer." mayor tommy battle told me there was additional funding in the last fiscal budget that added police officers--he said they also added funding for the police force prior to this fiscal year. live in huntsville