Speech to Text for Lawyer helps children live here legally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a waay 31 i-team investigation found an attorney in the middle of our country's immigration battle. he's fighting for people without a voice... the children often caught in the middle. the latest statistics from the department of homeland security show about 16 percent of green cards issued in 2016 went to children younger than 16.that's a little more than a million children. the government gave three quarters of the green cards to people older than 21. waay 31's greg privett met one man working to give these minors a major voice and a path to citizenship. inside this law office in marshall county, the battle over immigration really hits home.a girl holding her new u-s permanent resident card. "i understand we have to protect our borders. i get that." brad watson practices law with his wife in albertville. "a lot of them come from guatemala or mexico. we get a few from honduras." up to 80 percent of watson & watson's business is immigration work.90 percent of that: immigrant children with an average age of 14. watson works to help the children who cross the border. and despite the trending topic ... children detained at the u-s border did not start with president trump. "this issue with separation at the border and children coming either with parents or with siblings has been going on for years." "most of them that i've seen, they may stay in detention for a week, sometimes a little less, sometimes two weeks." watson & watson focuses on cases called special immigrant juvenile status or s-i-j-s most of the firm's s-i-j-s cases never involve parents ... because they stayed behind in their home countries. "we've been doing them for at least five years. and this isn't anything new. it's become, i guess, in the spotlight lately." s-i-j-s is a process a child can go through to become a lawful permanent resident.that opens the door to becoming a u-s citizen. a long path that often starts in desperation. "usually, it's the poverty." "most of them are in extreme poverty such that we, i don't think we really see, at least in our community." greg - "watson makes it clear a neighborhood like this is nothing like what the children are trying to escape. he says our garden sheds are like mansions compared to their shacks. no electricity. no running water. and not enough to eat. the kids spend much of their time trying to scrounge up enough food simply to survive." "a lot of them come here or are mostly sent here by their parents. because they are not able to take care of them." parents so hopeless ... they're willing to send their own children on a potentially deadly trek involving criminals,drug cartels, sex- traffickers, kidnappers ... and cold- blooded killers along the way. "the things that they go through just to try to get here and try to better their lives. i can't even imagine the things they see. some of them don't ever make it." for the ones who do make it ... another journey begins. watson says the kids usually have someone waiting for them in the u.s. like a cousin, uncle or godmother. he says detention at the u-s border is fully expected. "they're either caught or thy present themselves. they just go up and present themselves to border patol or ice. and at that point, they're taken into custody. and if there's someone to release them to, typically, they're released to someone" safely in the u-s ... the life- threatening part of their long journey is over.once watson's firm gets a case ... one challenge remains ... a ticking clock. something that could buy time for his young clients:... packed dockets in an overloaded immigration court system ... and continuances from one court to another. the process can take years. "but our success rate is very very high. almost perfect i would say, if we have time. that's the biggest issue." to brad watson ... his work has nothing to do with politics. watson says he takes pride helping children have better lives. "we're looking at each individual and their story and knowing that we're able to help these children and hopefully give them some sort of future in this country that they can better themselves." reporting in albertville, greg privett, waay 31 news. brad watson says once children make it to the u-s, they face a new world of challenges. many are shy. new culture, a new language and going into school -- sometimes for the first time -- can be difficult at best. watson helps guide the kids and strongly advises them to do everything right ... and stay