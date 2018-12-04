Speech to Text for Student benefit concert is back on

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he was the suspect. new information... tonight, a group of asbury high school students are still planning a concert with a rock band -- after the school board cancelled the school-sponsored event. in october -- we told you about the "reach and teach program." it allowed students to organize a concert with the band "velcro pygmies." it was cancelled after the superintendent said parents complained the band's image online --was not appropriate for students. today, waay 31's sierra phillips spoke with the students involved in organizing the concert and why they say the show must go on. cook "we're just pulling in together just to see what we can pull off" hailey cook is the president of the future business leaders of america club at asbury high school -- it's the club that was originally working to put together this concert to raise money to send its members to a national conference. cook "many kids don't get opportunities much in asbury because we are such a small school" the original concert was cancelled by the marshall county board of education after complaints that the band- the velcro pygmies- had an inappropriate online presence flener "whenever this all went down i said look as long as you guys wanna do it the velcro pygmies are there for you" i caught up with lead singer of the velcro pygmies cameron flener over facetime-- he told me the band was ready to get involved flener "whatever these kids need to make this event a success for them -- because people recognize how important this is to these students" standup " flener told me the concert might be bigger than the original one and it's set to happen here at the majestic venue in albertville on december 20th" cook "when it started it was just us and our parents putting money in " students involved told me they lost a few members when it was no longer a school supported event but they say community has come together to help cook "and now that its released were asking for donations and sponsors" the concert is set to be holiday themed with an appearance from santa clause. in albertville sp waay31 news the superintendent told waay31 in october -- they were searching for a new band for the school sanctioned concert. we reached out for an update today--but have not yet gotten a response.