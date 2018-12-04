Speech to Text for Updated timeline for Cecil Ashburn Drive construction

tonight ... an update on a project many of you are dreading in the new year. you're looking at cecil ashburn drive from waay 31's skytracker. the road over huntsville mountain -- will be closed for most of 2019 ... cutting off a direct route from hampton cove to jones valley. and it will look completely different when it's finished. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's sydney martin talked with city officials about the updated timeline for the project. syd, "this area of cecil ashburn won't be open much longer for thru traffic--but the urban and economic development director told me the road should only be closed for about 10 months...and the end result will be worth the wait." shane davis, urban and economic development director "it's kind of like ripping the band off. it's 10 months until we have of travel back opentwo lanes like we have now and then it will finish in another 6 months." shane davis told me the timeline is much better than it was when they first looked at the project and thought it would take 30 months to complete. one driver told me she's traveled the road from her home in hampton cove to jones valley everyday for 10 years. katherine derivaux, lives in huntsville, "me and my family live over there and we are actually moving because it's closing." she told me she doesn't want to have to take alternate routes because she thinks those roads will be too congested. katherine derivaux, lives in huntsville, "the traffic is just going to be awful." city council woman frances akrdige told me she's all for the safety improvements that include new pavement and a median strip... however-- she's against the road widening that was decided before she took office. frances akridge, city council"the train has left the station. fortunately, i know our engineering department is thorough and they have designed a road that will be up to par...up to standards. it will be safer and have more traffic flow. " davis told me they're hoping for patience from drivers during the project... shane davis, urban and economic development director, "the ten month inconvenience is bad. it's my commute everyday into the city so i'm going to be one of the frustrated drivers." but the end result is something he thinks everyone can enjoy. shane davis, "growth is painful but the end result is something everyone will enjoy." katherine derivaux, lives in huntsville, "i mean i think it will be great that's it's widened but it's just going to be awful while they're doing it." syd, "the city council is expected to vote on the construction contract for the project at thursday evening's city council meeting. in hsv sm waay 31 news. " city leaders told us -- they will hold a news conference thursday morning to release the final plans for the road. there's still no date