Speech to Text for Moulton Neighbors Call for Action Surrounding Jayla Sutton's death

scottie? the road behind me here is where twelve-year-old jayla sutton was hit by a car and killed thanksgiving night.. something her neighbors say never should've happened. amy crumpton, neighbor "there's been several occasions where i've seen the child out in the yard with no clothes on." amy crumpton says jayla sutton came by her house on thanksgiving morning, wearing no clothes. crumpton says she called 911 and talked to a deputy.then later, she learned jayla wandered off again and was killed. since the incident, a lawrence county deputy has been fired for not reporting it to d-h-r. amy crumpton, neighbor "he had a job to do. he should have reported this." but crumpton says it goes farther than just the deputy. amy crumpton, neighbor "i'm devastated that their only answer to the neglect that's led up to this child's death is the officer being fired. the sheriff's department and dhr owes more answers to this community." crumpton believes there should be an in-depth investigation.. saying she doesn't want jayla to die in vain.. and says those responsible for letting her get in to the road need to be held accountablestarting with jayla's parents. amy crumpton, neighbor "there's no excuse for precautions not being taken and the mother not doing more to protect this child. you know you have to take more precautions when you have a special needs child to protect that child. you know what that child is capable of doing; therefore, it's your responsibly to protect her." crumpton says she's going to continue fighting for justice for jayla.. because she doesn't want to see something like this happen again. amy crumpton, neighbor "i don't want another child to go through this. i don't want another family to go through this. i don't want another neighbor to deal with something like this. i want our children protected." i called the lawrence county sheriff to see if the deputy would be facing any charges for failing to report the incident to d-h- r.. but i'm still waiting to hear back. reporting live in lawrence county, sk, waay 31 news