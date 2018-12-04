Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2018 State of the City Address Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police trying to identify theft suspects.

Police trying to identify theft suspects that stole merchandise from a sporting goods store.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 10:11:23 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 10:11:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Police trying to identify theft suspects.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year to complete. new at midday ..huntsville police are trying to identify two womenaccused of stealing merchandise from a sporting goods store in huntsville. police said the two suspects stole at least $30 worth of items from leaf in creek off memorial parkway last week. if you know who these suspects are you
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events