Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. happening now, the 41st president george h.w. bush is lying in state in washington d-c at the capital. here's a live look-- where you can see people paying their respect. president bush will lie in the nations capital until 9am tomorrow-- when his body will be moved for his funeral. new information, a meeting to discuss ways to avert a government shutdown has been postponed. president trump was expected to speak with leaders tomorrow-- but it was cancelled due to bush 41's funeral. however, the president signed a two week funding delay that was requested by congressional leaders. and on wednesday starting at 9 am-- abc will plan to cover the departure of the president's casket from the capitol-- as it's moved to the washington national cathedral. you can catch live coverage of the funeral right here on waay 31 starting at 9. this morning, the madison county sheriffs office is working to find out if a body found is connected to a confessed serial killer. samuel little has admitted to murdering 90 women-- including a woman from decatur. now-- he may be connected to a madison county body. no one's ever been able to figure out who she is or how she ended up here. the madison county sheriffs office says there is an email scam that looks like it's from the license director or sheriff--- and it claims you owe money. if you do get an email-- make sure not to click on the link-- because it could give criminals access to your computer. happening today--cia director gina haspel is expected to brief a small group of lawmakers on the murder of saudi journalist jamal khashoggi . the c-i-a believes saudi arabia's crown prince personally ordered the killing. happening today--- huntsville mayor tommy battle will deliver his annual state of the city address at the von braun center. mayor battle will discuss the city's economic future and his strategic plan to recruit a highly skilled millennial workforce. happening today - huntsville's annual christmas parade will take place tonight. the parade will start near lot k at the intersection of woodson street and clinton avenue and will end at huntsville middle school. the annual parade will start today at 6 pm and is expected to last