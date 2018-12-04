Clear
Trooper Hospitalized After Stuck by Car

Posted: Tue Dec 04 08:22:36 PST 2018
house the statue. take a look at this video! it shows a florida trooper-- who was struck by a car. it happened while state troopers were investigating a wreck, then a truck slammed into the back of a car causing it to spin. the trooper pushed rony bottex out of the way-- that's when the trooper was hit and went flying through the air. bottex said if it wasn't fo the state trooper he wouldn't be alive. "what he did for me, he doesn't do it because he's a state trooper. he doesn't for his job. he was there to protect a person he doesn't know. and i don't believe anybody would
