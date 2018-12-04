Speech to Text for Lights of Love in Albertville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into a larger facility. happening today---the city of albertiville invites you to their annual lights of love event. its held by shepherd's coves hospice to remember lost loved ones. people who attend are asked to honor their loved ones by sponsoring a light on the outdoor christmas tree at the facility-- or buying a hand-painted ornament with their loved one's name on it. the event