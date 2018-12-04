Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? today marks the start of yet another unseasonably chilly streak of weather.we'll keep a partly sunny sky today with the occasional peek of sunshine and highs only in the mid 40s.for perspective, that's over 10 degrees below average.tonight, lows remain below average as they dip to the upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.the pattern doesn't change substantially until the weekend.cloud s thicken friday and by friday night, rain arrives and lingers all weekend long.it's going to be a cold rain, too.temperatu res will be in the mid 40s during the day with lows in the 30s at night.as the rain tapers and colder air creeps in, a wintry mix or a few flurries are not out of the question sunday night and early monday morning.regar dless, we wouldn't expect any accumulation. on your day morning. a clinic in huntsville is expanding its resources.. how they are now providing any accumulation.