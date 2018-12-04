Clear
Death of Top Us Navel Commander

Posted: Tue Dec 04 07:12:17 PST 2018
senate committees. the top u-s commander overseeing u-s naval forces in the middle east has died in an apparent suicide. vice admiral scott stearney was found dead saturday at his home in bah-rain. a defense official confirmedhis death was thought to be self-inflicted. stearney took command of middle east operations, known as the fifth fleet, in may.
