Thrive clinic celebrates expansion

The clinic will now offer primary healthcare services to patients across the Tennessee Valley

Posted: Mon Dec 03 20:39:06 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 20:39:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Stan Williams

a healthcare clinic formerly known for its service to patients with h-i-v is now offering primary healthcare services to patients across the tennessee valley ... waay31's sarah singleterry is live at the thrive clinic... which is now a one-stop shop for medical care. sarah? this is a huge expansion for thrive ... for years they've served a very specific group ... people who are h-i-v positive ... but now they're opening themselves up to anyone in search of a primary care doctor ... the clinic had an open house tonight to celebrate the expansion ... director of development and marketing mark moore told me they started serving the general population ...including people without insurance ... just a couple of months ago on october first ... and are already seeing the friends and family of their initial h-i-v patients ... he said the expansion was roughly two years in the making ... and the clinic plans to grow even more ... "we want to be a one stop shop for people. once we're complete with our growth we'll be able to offer healthcare, dental, vision, and behavioral healthcare all under one roof." right now thrive is based out of this facility on saint clair avenue in downtown huntsville ... but that's just for now ... moore told me they're already raising money to move into a larger facility ... live in hsv ss waay
