Chip Lindsey Leaving Auburn

Lindsey is expected to head to Kansas where he'll be the offensive coordinator for Former LSU coach Les Miles

Posted: Mon Dec 03 20:38:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 20:38:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Chip Lindsey Leaving Auburn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

auburn's offensive coordinator chip lindsey is leaving the tigers football program. this comes after yesterday's announcement that head coach gus malzahn is staying at the university. the bob jones alum has only been at auburn since january of 20-17. according to al dot com's matt zenitz - lindsey is leaning towards making the move to kansas where he'll be the offensive coordinator under the former l-s-u head coach les miles. he's also been in the front running for the o-c job at tennessee under rainsville native jeremy pruitt. auburn will now have to hire its third offensive coordinator since malzahn
