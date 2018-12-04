Speech to Text for Church Street is getting a new look

new at ten... construction on a $15.7-million dollar road project got started in huntsville.. it will completely revamp the flow of church street near pratt avenue just north of interstate 5-65. one of the sub- contractors, calls the project a -- utility nightmare -- thanks for joining us tonight, i'm demetriamcclen ton. dan shaffer has the night off... waay31'skody fisher is live where construction is underway... it all has to do with utility polls like this one... and what's under the ground... because this project... which will reroute church street right through here... means all of it will have to be moved... victor howard is the owner of triple a discount bail bond... right across the street from the construction... nats: work on the utility lines could impact the business... victor howard/owner of aaa discount bail bond "every time the internet goes down, or if our phones go down that directly affects us." the project will include building two bridges... a subcontractor working the project says it could take over a year to complete... nats: in the mean time... they'll have to close sections of church street entirely to do work on the underground utilities... victor howard/owner of aaa discount bail bond "i'm sure there will be some affects on my business from that. they'll still be able to access my business coming from pratt, so i feel good about that." the goal is to connect church street to hundley dr. after the project is done... howard expects to see other projects in the area... victor howard/owner of aaa discount bail bond "it wouldn't surprise me in the coming years to see a lot of changes. not only on wheeler, but also on pratt." 90 percent of the money for the project is federal funds... and if you're looking for a job... the miller and miller construction company... who is a subcontractor on the project... tells me they are hiring for several positions... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...