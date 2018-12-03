Clear

Sully Preparing for new Job

Posted: Mon Dec 03 19:17:45 PST 2018
way to washington to pay respects. also happening now -- his service dog sully ispreparing for his next role. here's a look at the 2-year-old lab at the departure ceremony from the funeral home in houston. he's now preparing for his next role at walter reed military hospital -- continuing to help veterans. bush's washington funeral will be held wednesday at the national cathedral. he'll be buried at the george bush presidential library and museum back in texas.
