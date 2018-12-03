Speech to Text for Huntsville Real Estate

news the average home in huntsville sold for 11 percent more this year than last. waay-31 news anchor bill young found the most in- demand neighborhoods and explains the downside of this huge jump in property value. homes in some huntsville neighborhoods - like here in blossomwood are selling before agents even have a chance to put a sign in the yard. its great news for anyone looking to sell. but for those choosing to stay put, it could soon get more expensive thanks to some big new neighbors. after 20 years of owning it, caroline prince decided to sell her hojme in five-points this past spring. caroline prince/home seller "i was a little surprised i was going to get more than i had hoped, but we never even got to list it. we just told our agent we wanted to sell it and then had somebody who wanted to buy it almost immediately." her story is shared by a lot of sellers in huntsville. realtors terri rotenberger and tracy hitt pointed out three areas in particular where homes are in massive demand - five points...blossom wood...and the medical district...fueled in part by a rapidly growing population. it translates to higher prices. numbers from the national association of realtors show the average price of a home in huntsville jumped nearly 11 percent between july 2017 and july 2018...hovering just below $200,000 dollars. there is another emerging trend in huntsville - buy the house, tear it down, and build new. "so it really is in some of these cases the value of the house is the value of the lot? right." real estate blogger candy evans knows all about it. she's watched real estate change dramatically in america's hottest housing markets across america's hottest housing markets...and has some words of warning about the negative impact increasing prices have property taxes. "you are in a $200,000 house and you're going to have one that is half-a-million next to you. it doesn't mean you deserve to pay more." "i think you just have to gear up for it and be ready for it. real estate is cyclical. know that what goes up will come down, but you have to arm yourself with those evaluations, because they'll try to stick it to you." but for now, with prices up city wide, rotenberger and hitt have this advice for those looking to move on; "put it on the market and be prepared to move in a month." bill it's not just huntsville real estate prices which are climbing. this same study found decatur fourth in the country when it comes to rising prices. it is thanks in part to the anticipated demand ahead of the opening of mazda-toyota and bocar just off i-65. in huntsville, bill young, waay-31 news. the realtors with whom bill spoke to also had three pieces of advice for buyers in huntsville; - pre-qualify for a mortgage - be ready to make an offer immediately - and don't be surprised to pay more than