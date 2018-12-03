Speech to Text for TVA Lawsuit After Failed Deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bowl.. new information tonight -- we're learning more about the failed deal between the tennessee valley authority and a private firm to purchase the bellefonte nuclear plant. plans for the nuclear plant in hollywood were on and off for the last 30 years. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to a state senator in hollywood today -- who shared his disappointment of the failed deal. ll: for 30 years people in this jackson county community have been hearing how the bellefonte plant would bring jobs to the area and help their economy but after another deal has fallen through the cracks they tell me they're tired of getting their hopes up. "we know what it could do for our economy here so we are disappointed." disappointment is the common feeling many locals shared with me after they learned the bellefonte nuclear plant construction won't happen. many people told me they hoped the plant would bring jobs to the area -- senator steve livingston told me it would've brought thousands of jobs to the city. "1,200 permanent jobs out here for the actual workers in the plant once it's constructed. and the construction jobs where it could be as many as 8,000 over a period of 7 or 8 years out here." nuclear development purchased the plant during an auction in 2016. friday the company was set to make its last payment to close the deal. but instead t-v-a backed out. "as i understand this has something to do with licensing and if that's all that is and the money's in place i don't see why they couldn't come to terms to close." i reached out to t-v-a to confirm a licensing issue did cause the deal to fall through. i received a statement that reads in part: " nuclear development did not complete the necessary nuclear regulatory commission license transfer prior to the closing date as required by the atomic energy act." friday evening nuclear development filed a lawsuit against t-v-a. ll: i did reach out to nuclear development in regards to the lawsuit to find out why they filed it and what their next steps are but i have not heard back. reporting in jackson co, rr, waay 31 news. construction of the plant first began in the