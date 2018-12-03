Speech to Text for Autopsy Report Turned Over to ALEA

were living at the home. tonight, we are learning more about the deadly galleria mall shooting in hoover. the coroner's report of the man killed by police on thanksgiving night will be turned over to the alabama law enforcement agency. hoover city officials said today, they are respecting the requests of state investigators, and will not release anything about the investigation. however, e-j bradford's family ordered a private autopsy. according to that -- bradford was shot 3 times. once in the neck, once in the head, and a third time in the back. the private autopsy says the cause of death was a gunshot to the head. tonight -- the man who police think actually shot a 12-year- old and 18-year-old -- is back in alabama.. erron brown was booked into the jefferson county jail this afternoon. he was arrested near atlanta last week.