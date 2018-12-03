Speech to Text for 1 Dead, 1 in Custody After Stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

site. right now, the dekalb county sheriffs office is investigating a homicide in crossville. sheriff's deputies charged austin gilbert with murder ... after a deadly stabbing at a home. waay 31's brittany collins worked on this story all day -- and learned more about gilbert's past. crossville police tell me the homeowner of this house was making repairs sunday afternoon---along with austin gilbert and craig nicks. vo the homeowner told police everyone was getting along just fine...when they took a break from working, nicks and gilbert got in a fight, and gilbert stabbed nicks. police say gilbert ran away ... but they caught him soon and took him to the dekalb county jial. authorities have not confirmed gilbert's motive...but they do tell me just last week he and a group of people got in a fight over a car and he beat a person with a baseball bat.authorities were preparing his arrest warrants. i looked into alabama court documents and learned gilbert has been in trouble before... some of his arrests include harassment and domestic violence. look live i talked to neighbors out here who didn't want to go on camera ... because they say they've noticed a lot of activity going on out here.the sheriff's office told me they have gotten calls to come out here in the past. reporting in crossville brittany collins waay 31 news. police tell us both austin gilbert and craig nicks