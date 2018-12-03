Clear

Developer Suing TVA

Developer Suing TVA

Posted: Mon Dec 03 18:44:54 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 18:44:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Developer Suing TVA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bt waay31. we're learning new information about the sale of a nuclear plant in jackson county. the developer -- who is trying to buy bellefonte nuclear power plant sued the tennessee valley authority, accusing the federal utility -- of illegally blocking the sale. t-v-a released a statement today saying quote. "the parties were unable to complete the sale of the bellefonte property after nuclear development's lack of progress in meeting its legal obligations related to future ownership of the
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events