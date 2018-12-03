Speech to Text for Stand Off In Tuscumbia

dan shaffer has the evening off. new information... a man is dead after a stand off with police in tuscumbia... it ended with the house on fire. tuscumbia police tell us they were looking for a fugitive at a home onriver view road. they tell us--they confronted the suspect this morning -- and he barricaded himself inside the home. then, the home caught on fire. waay31's breken terry joins us live -- after pressing police on information aboutthe suspect, breken? tuscumbia police are not releasing the suspect's name but tell me once they made contact with him he did not come out of this home. police tell us the body of a 42 year old man was found in this home after it caught fire. the state bureau of investigation is now taking over the case and the state fire marshal's office is working to determine how this house fire started. tuscumbia police tell us they made contact with the suspect who was wanted on drug charges and wanted in questioning for another case. we attempted for several hours to negotiate with him and turn himself in becasue there were warrants on him. he refused to come out of the house and during that time during the incident a fire broke out in the residence. > tuscumbia police tell us officers did try and get the suspect out of the home when it caught fire. some of them had scratches and burns from trying to rescue the suspect. olice are waiting to release the suspect's name, and on a positive id on the body in the home.