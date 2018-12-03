Speech to Text for Couple Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

are doing. it's been nearly two months since deputy wilbanks received that anonymous call -- now the offenders are sitting behind bars and the dogs? they're doing better than ever. wilbanks "the dogs are great! jenny is doing great - that's the doberman. she's up to 65 pounds now so she's back up to nearly weight." jenny and suzie have been on the road to recovery since october. that's when animal control took them from their owners after being neglected. both dogs were severely under weight but are now healthy and thriving. their former owners are now serving time for what they did to them. wilbanks "both plead guilty to animal cruelty. both were sentenced to a year. they will have to do 90 days in the jackson county jail." in addition to serving 90 days the couple will be on probation for two years during which time they will not be allowed to own any animals. wilbanks told me he thinks the sentence is fair. wilbanks "i'm happy with it. could it be more? under the state law, under a misdemeanor charge up to a year is all they can get and they got the max one year sentence. so i'm happy with that. ll: wilbanks told me the dogs will be available for adoption in 14 days...that's because the couple has that amount of time to appeal their sentence. in jackson co., rr,