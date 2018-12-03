Clear

Man Accidentally Shot by Child in Crossville

where this took place. the dekalb county sheriff's office say the victim is 45 year old george murphy. i stopped by the home where the shooting took place, but no one was here. there wasn't any one at the house next door. vo investigators tell me the bullet hit murphy while he was on the porch of his neighbor's house on saturday. the gunshot came through the closed front door.... from inside the house. investigators tell me the kid who fired the gun, lives at the house. one neighbor is questioning why a child would have a gun in the first place ... and they want to know if the child was operating the gun under a parent's supervision. look live those are all questions the dekalb county sheriffs office is trying to answer tonight as well. reporting in dekalb county
