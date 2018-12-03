Speech to Text for Armed Robberies Overnight in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

victim "the most traumatic experience ever to see your window kicked and to know somebody was right there." this woman, who's too scared to be identified on camera ... told me she got home last night and realized someone was trying to break in to her apartment.. while her sister and 7-year-old nephew were inside. victim "if we hadn't have pulled up, they might of successfully gotten in that back door." and her apartment wasn't the only one hit. police say the armed robbers held one woman at gunpoint and stole her t-v. another neighbor, who was also too scared to be identified, told mesays he wasn't home, but his t-v was stolen, too. victim "at first, i was worried about everything they took, but, honestly, i'm just glad that i wasn't there because i would have to go through therapy after something like that." he and his neighbors agree it's not so much about the items taken.. but when multiple shots were fired afterwards... victim "they robbed our peace of mind." and they still don't understand the motive. victim "i don't have an enemy in this world. they don't have enemies. we don't cause problems. we stay to ourselves." the neighbors tell me they're just glad the outcome wasn't worse. victim "it was god. we just dodged a big bullet. god had his whole hand on this whole apartment building." all three victims tell me the incident makes them want to move.. but they've got a message for those who stay. victim "i was one of those people who thought that something like this would never happen to me; so get you some cameras, get you a surveillance systemwhatever you've got to dobecause you never know when you'll be next." sk on cam: workers at the water treatment plant here in athens told police some of the bullets hit their building ... but police tell me they found no evidence of that.they also found no evidence that anyone was wounded by bullets. reporting in athens, sk,