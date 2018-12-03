Speech to Text for Madison Co. Sheriff's Office working to solve cold case

2019. a story you will see only on waay 31 tonight... you're looking at a reconstructive image created nearly 25 years ago.. after human remains were found in madison county. to this day-investigators don't know who she is. but tonight , the sheriff's office wants to know if this man - samuel little--- killed her. he's been called the most prolific serial killer of our time ... and claims to have murdered 90 women. lt. brian chaffin, madison county sheriff's office "when we get the opportunity to speak with him. hopefully we will. that will be one of the questions was he in this area." waay 31's sydney martin learned investigators are hoping to travel to speak with little about this bizarre cold case. demetria-- the madison county sheriff's office told me they passed this reconstructive picture to agencies across the united states 25 years ago--but no one to this day has been able to figure out who this woman is or how she ended up dead in the woods in madison county. lt. brian chaffin, madison county sheriffs office "we would love to find out who this is. that has been our goal since day 1." day one september 22nd 1995:remains were found in this wooded area on baltimore hill road in madison county. "we're working from a time when you used ink pens and paper...before you typed. there just wasn't what you have now. we weren't able to take this picture and shoot it to america in 2 minutes." lt brain chaffin flipped through this book that started that day--and now contains every document related to the case and all the different ways they've worked to figure out who she is. "it's just odd for an agency or community to have remains found and not know who they are." chaffin told me no one matching this woman's description was reported missing in madison county---or anywhere nearby. she's one of four cold cases the sheriff's office has ---but the only victim who's never been identified. now the sheriff's office wants to know if she was samuel little's victim. "hopefully he has some information and remember who she is if he's involved. anyone can do anything at any given time." he shared pictures with us of a red shirt, and bulky high top tennis shoes shoes recovered where her remains were found. chaffin told me a cause of death has never been determined and no gunshot wounds were found on her body-- so it's unknown if the woman was strangled like little's victims. and now they're hoping a man who's been connected to more than 40 murders and admitted to dozens more, might have the answers they been waitng decades for. "i'm not saying he's associated with this one. i'm not sure. but it's another place to go." the sheriff's office told me this woman could be a mother, sister, daughter or friend...and they're hoping to identify her to give her family closure decades later. live in madison