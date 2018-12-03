Clear

Cold air returns this week, then rain and snow arrive this weekend

Colder air arrives in the Tennessee Valley Monday night. This weekend looks sloppy. Expect mostly rain, but much of the Valley could see rain change to snow Sunday night.

of history! colder air moving into the tennessee valley tonight will mean a need for coats and jackets throughout the rest of this week. we introduce a storm system this weekend that could mean snow for at least some of the tennessee valley on sunday. monday was mild, but the rest of the week will be much colder. colder air begins infiltrating the tennessee valley tonight. monday evening will cool through the 40s. clouds will begin increasing from the northwest. tuesday will start near freezing. increasing clouds will help hold our temperature down into the low-to-mid 40s for highs. the clouds may make the sky look rainy, but rain is unlikely until friday night. a developing storm system brings that rain starting friday night. rain will fall throughout saturday and sunday. colder air behind the storm system will flow into the tennessee valley could change the rain to snow. some sleet or even freezing rain may be possible during the transition period. now is too early to determind how much, if any, accumulation will happen. this will be a fluid forecast that
