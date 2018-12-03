Speech to Text for LawCall: Bad Faith Insurance Coverage Denials

always send your questions to "lawcall" at lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started the michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. good to see you >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: we were looking at a case out of oklahoma recently. a woman, her insurance company denied coverage, didn't give her cancer treatment and she passed away from not getting treatment and her family was awarded $25 million from that >> michael timberlake: that's a huge award. >> sharon doviet: bad faith insurance. >> michael timberlake: typically in these situations the first thing you want to do is determine who is paying for the insurance, if it is an employer provided benefit or if it was a private pay. the law differs drastically depending on whether it was employer benefit or whether it was private pay. if it's private pay you can make a claim for what we call bad faith, which means that the insurance company doesn't hand you -- your claim with good faith or in fair dealing, they'll either deny the coverage or refuse to negotiate a fair settlement for you. they can delay payments or, you know, offer less than the claim is worth. but typically in alabama they have to deny the claim and there has to be no arguable or debatable reason for them denying the claim in order for you to have an actionable claim for bad faith in alabama. you know, if this case was brought in alabama, there could be a similar result. if it was a private insurance company as opposed to some kind of employer provided benefit that would be governed by federal law >> sharon doviet: if you get stuck with something like this, go see a lawyer that does this kind of case. >> michael timberlake: absolutel y. definitely >> sharon doviet: and they usually see you for free. >> michael timberlake: