Four vehicles involved in crash

Huntsville police are investigating a crash that happening along interstate 565 early this morning.

Posted: Mon Dec 03 10:14:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 10:14:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

listed as critical. new at midday--huntsv ille police are investigating a crash that happened along interstate 565 early this morning at the morresvill road exit. . one driver told us it all started when a driver rear-ended another and that caused a chain reaction. at least three cars and a semi- truck that smashed into the barrier were involved. police have not said if there were
