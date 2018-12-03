Speech to Text for Restaurant Shut down After fire

this morning you're taking a look at what the back ofl'rancho kitchen in arab looks like after being nearly destroyed in a fire. tonight, a family's only source of income is shut down. and now a families only source of income. waay31's sarah singleterry visited the restaurantand talked with the owner who's working to get his business up and running again. steve pardue "we had just shut down. we close at two everyday." steve and chris pardue locked up thursday afternoon and were at the store when ... sp "someone called us and said smoke was coming out of the building." so they hurried back and tried to put out the fire. arab fire and rescue wasn't far behind. for the most part, the fire was contained to the kitchen ... and there's still no word on the cause. sp "it's either electrical or our smoker. we had an electrical smoker that's in there." the pardues and their three employees aren't making money while the restaurant's closed ... sp "we've got employees that are out of work right here at christmas time. that really counts on my heart a lot." pardue told me the restaurant does have some insurance ... but they're not sure how much it will cost to clean up ... repair ... and restock. sp "most of our dry goods we will lose because of smoke damage." that's why thomas shelton started a fund raising effort for the restaurant ... thomas shelton "l'rancho is a pivotal point of arab." shelton told me he started eating at the restaurant when he first moved to arab and didn't know anyone ... ts we've attached a link to shelton's fundraising campaign for l'rancho on our website. just visit this