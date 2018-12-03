Speech to Text for 12/3 Morning weather

are ever reported in december. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? with a mostly sunny sky, temperatures won't stray too far from seasonal averages today.however, you can expect a much cooler day that yesterday.high s reach the lower 50s with a few passing clouds.tonight , lows dip to near freezing and highs tomorrow only hit the mid 40s.expect a little more cloud cover tuesday before the sun returns wednesday. rain holds off until the weekend.what starts as just a stray shower under a cloudy sky friday becomes widespread rain on saturday.steadier rain is replaced by lingering scattered showers sunday.it's going to be a cold rain as well, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s all weekend.