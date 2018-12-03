Clear

Holiday in the Valley

Huntsville community members came together to raise money for a local non-profit .

Posted: Mon Dec 03 06:14:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 06:14:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Holiday in the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville community members came together to raise money for a local non- profit. the academy for learning and character development provides low cost child care based on the families ability to pay. i had the honor to emecee the event... it was a 22nd annual holiday in the valley benefit concert. it featured local bands, singers, and dancers. there was also a raffle. all proceeds go to academy for learning and character development here
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events