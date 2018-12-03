Clear

Chabad of Huntsville Menorah lighting

Chabad of Huntsville kicked off the season with the lighting of a twelve foot Menorah at Bridge street yesterday.

were reported... hanukkah is officially underway this holiday season. chabad of huntsville kicked off the season with the lighting of a 12- foot menorah at bridge street yesterday. rabbi mose cohen from the chabad of huntsville lead a service... and redstone arsenal garrison commander kelsey smith was the honorary keeper of the flame. there was also music, face painting for children and the crowd enjoyed traditional potato pancakes served on hunakkah called latkas. today is second day of the eight days of
