Speech to Text for Kitchen fire temporarily shuts down Arab restaurant

l'rancho kitchen in arab looks like tonight. the back half of the restaurant is nearly destroyed after the downtown business caught fire thursday. tonight, a family's only source of income is shut down. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. waay31's sarah singleterry visited the restaurant today and talked with the owner who's working to get his business up and running again. steve pardue "we had just shut down. we close at two everyday." steve and chris pardue locked up thursday afternoon and were at the store when ... sp "someone called us and said smoke was coming out of the building." so they hurried back and tried to put out the fire. arab fire and rescue wasn't far behind. for the most part, the fire was contained to the kitchen ... and there's still no word on the cause. sp "it's either electrical or our smoker. we had an electrical smoker that's in there." the pardues and their three employees aren't making money while the restaurant's closed ... sp "we've got employees that are out of work right here at christmas time. that really counts on my heart a lot." pardue told me the restaurant does have some insurance ... but they're not sure how much it will cost to clean up ... repair ... and restock. sp "most of our dry goods we will lose because of smoke damage." that's why thomas shelton started a fund raising effort for the restaurant ... thomas shelton "l'rancho is a pivotal point of arab." shelton told me he started eating at the restaurant when he first moved to arab and didn't know anyone ... ts "the pardues have always been like family." sarah singleterry "steve doesn't plan on having the closed sign up in the window for much longer. he's hoping the restaurant will be back open in the next 30 if not by the first of the year. sp "we will be back." in arab ss waay 31 news." we've attached a link to shelton's fundraising campaign for l'rancho on our website. just visit this story at waay tv dot