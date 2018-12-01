Team Coverage of the SEC Championship

Clear
Posted: Sat Dec 01 21:26:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 01 21:26:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

4th. -tua picked by ricahrd lacounte, runs it out to mid field, but penaldty brings them back still uga ball. issac nauta scores first for georiga, bama down 7-0.... and in the first quarter passes were dropping like flies, jerry jeudy's second dropped pass of the game. able to score with the run game to start the second tied at 7. but the jake fromm dandre swift tandem was leathel this game, swift scores again 21-14.. bama needing momentum. josh jacobs takes it in for the second time, fumbles, ruled fumble, but overtuned touch down bama 21-14 half second half underway, tua looking for jalen waddle, jr reed intercepts. tua hits jalen waddle this time though for td... cuts the lead to one... fourth quarter... tua goes down, he spraine his ankle in first half came back in, but now hes out for the game... tide sitll down, jalen hurts teps up. puts together a drive.. calls his own number, touchdown alabama the starter turned backup turned sec championship hero with the game winner. final 35-28. ll: emotions high tonight. even
