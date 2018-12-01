Speech to Text for SENATOR DOUG JONES CALLS FOR ACTION REGARDING MISSED V.A. BENEFITS

this week ... senator doug jones said the department of veterans affairs needs to pay an estimated 360- thousand veterans benefits overlooked due to technical errors. jones says he also signed a letter with other lawmakers calling for an investigation into the errors. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay31's sierra phillips got a take from a local veteran and breaks down the issue. "i'm here in huntsville where i talked to a local veteran who says right now he has faith this whole situation will be solved" reid "we do a lot for our country and we fight for our country so the last thing you want to do is fight for our veterans" cedric reid is an army veteran -- he told me he was surprised the va's oversight may have cost veterans benefits they deserve. reid "we do a great job of taking care of our veterans" in his letter to the va. senator doug jones wrote "i am gravely concerned about the impact these errors have had on the thousands of alabama veterans and their family members who rely on the timely and predictable disbursement of gi bill benefits." while the problem impacted veterans housing benefits nationwide-- jones kept his focus here in alabama with this example "specifically, i am referring to cases like the one i recently heard about involving a student in my state who lost a parent in combat having to wage her own fight for several months just to have her tuition disbursement corrected. while this student's case was resolved favorably and her financial good standing restored after several anxiety-filled months, i am told that there may be thousands of other similar cases still pending in alabama. " reid told me his main concern is what happened after the technical error. reid "no ones got an issue with the technical error its the accountability-- to make sure our veterans are taken care of" jones says the delays to the housing benefits started in august after a bill known as the forever g.i. bill took effect. in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news waay31 reached out to the v-a. so far we have not gotten a response