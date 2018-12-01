Speech to Text for Politician remembers meeting President Bush in Huntsville

the country's president and vice president. waay 31's brittany collins sat down with state senator- elect sam givhan who remembers meeting president bush here in huntsville. state senator-elect sam givhan cherishes his memories of president george h.w bush. the first opportunity i got to vote for president was for president bush back in 1988. that was also the first time my wife got to vote for president bush. givhan has several photos with other politicians he's met. but he'll never forget the day standing in line at the van braun center ... waiting to meet president bush. there were so many people up there and in line to get their picture taken with them. it was sort of rushing, hit the pose and move on. but it was still neat to meet the president. i met his son enough times to shake his hand and that was about it. givhan called the president a war hero ... who put his life on the line for this country. a tireless leader full of energy. this man was active in world war 2 and was many of the heroes he had there. i think people appreciate that. you have to admire that. he was in his 80's still doing jumps. givhan said bush 41 had several accomplishments as president. most importantly, he loved his family and this country i think being deliberate and doing what you think is the right thing for your country or your district--that's what we can learn from him...without political repercussions and what it's going to cost you by doing the right thing. president george hw bush died just less than 8 months after his wife ... former first lady barbara bush ...they were married 73 years. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.