Censure issued on University of North Alabama

new at ten... students at the "flor-ala" newspaper at the university of north alabama are fighting to protect their rights. they say the university it retaliating against them by pushing out their advisor after they published an article the administration didn't like... but the university says they've been planning to change the position for years... waay 31's kody fisher was in florence digging into both side of the story... dan, this blank front page on flor-ala is the papers response to the universities decision to essentially get rid of the papers advisor." scott morris/student media advisor at una "talks about what the paper would look like without the first amendment and without press rights." this all stems back to this story... students wanted to find out why a vice president of the university suddenly left... and why a professor was placed on trespass notice... but the university denied them... which the paper reported went against former state attorney general jeff sessions opinion on this type of issue... two weeks after publication... the university announced the qualifications for the media advisor position were increasing to include a ph-d... something current advisor scott morris... does not have... but he does have 29 years of professional experience... scott morris/student media advisor at una "i feel like they are retaliating against me because of what my students have written." the college media association agreed... and issued a censure on the university following an investigation... the censure doesn't hold any legal power... but it shed light on concerns over first amendment rights violations... in a statement... the university says they were planning this change since 2014... when morris was hired... the former chair of the communications department... which oversees the paper... told waay 31 he did not know of any such plan in 2014... morris... and harley duncan... who wrote the original story... say everyone should care about this... scott morris/student media advisor at una "the first amendment is very important to all of us. to keep government accountable, no matter who they are." harley duncan/managing editor of flor-ala "this is a situation where i think people can take notice at and that way they don't let this kind of thing happen at their university." kody fisher "because the paper doesn't have enough money to fight the university on this issue they say they're going to just continue to do what they do, which is report information they think is important to the community. reporting in florence, kody fisher, waay 31 news.